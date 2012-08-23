Smash's Debra Messing on the Will & Grace Reunion: 'I Was Beside Myself'

Image zoom Francis Specker/Landov

When news broke that Smash would feature a Will & Grace reunion by way of casting Sean Hayes in the same show as his former co-star Debra Messing, we were thrilled. And so was Messing! “When I found out that he was coming on, I was beside myself,” the actress told InStyle.com at the Post-It Your Words Stick With Them launch in New York. “I feel like he is a brother. I could act with him anytime, anywhere, any day and think that he is so gifted.” She only had one condition: “When [executive producer] Neil Meron came to me and said he was talking to Sean, I made him promise that I have to act with him,” she said. “I said, ‘If he comes on and acts with everyone else on the show but me, I’m going to have a temper tantrum!’" That means writers still have time to put the former Jack McFarland and Grace Adler together in a scene. “It hasn’t happened yet,” Messing said. “It’s going to be like a family reunion. He is my Seany.” We can’t wait to watch! Smash returns early 2013.

