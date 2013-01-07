Smash Star Katharine McPhee's Sequin Sheer Pants: Love Them or Leave Them?

For her appearance at NBC's Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour party, Smash star Katharine McPhee turned heads in a pair of sheer, wide-leg pants covered in shimmering sequins. (She paired the pantaloons with a $350 peek-a-boo black leather silk-lined bra from lingerie brand Fleur du Mal.) And we already know McPhee loves to mix sheer with shimmer—in November, she wore a sparkling silver Joe's Jeans jacket over a see-through tank. Tell us: What do you think of her look? Vote in the poll below!

MORE:• Katharine Says 5 Things to Know About Smash Season 2• Debra on New Additions to the Cast• Megan Hilty’s Glam Smash Style