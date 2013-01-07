Smash Star Katharine McPhee's Sequin Sheer Pants: Love Them or Leave Them?

Getty Images
Meghan Blalock
Jan 07, 2013 @ 2:29 pm

For her appearance at NBC's Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour party, Smash star Katharine McPhee turned heads in a pair of sheer, wide-leg pants covered in shimmering sequins. (She paired the pantaloons with a $350 peek-a-boo black leather silk-lined bra from lingerie brand Fleur du Mal.) And we already know McPhee loves to mix sheer with shimmer—in November, she wore a sparkling silver Joe's Jeans jacket over a see-through tank. Tell us: What do you think of her look? Vote in the poll below!

MORE:• Katharine Says 5 Things to Know About Smash Season 2• Debra on New Additions to the Cast• Megan Hilty’s Glam Smash Style

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!