Tonight is the Smash Reunion Concert on Broadway! Star Megan Hilty Reveals What to Expect

The Tony Awards may be over, but Smash is officially back! Your favorite fictional Broadway stars are set to take the real Broadway stage tonight in Bombshell, a one-night-only reunion concert based on the Marilyn Monroe musical in NBC’s drama series, which aired its last episode in 2013. Now, after a successful Kickstarter campaign raised over $318,000 to bring the show back to life, the stars of the original—including Debra Messing, Megan Hilty, and Katharine McPhee—are donating their time to perform a reunion concert at the Minskoff Theater in New York City.

Megan Hilty, who played theater vet Ivy Lynn in the original series, recently stopped by InStyle’s offices to talk about working with Glad to raise awareness for food waste in the U.S. After talking eco-friendliness, she spilled the deets on tonight’s big show, which benefits The Actors Fund, an initiative that helps those in the creative community who are in need. “We’re purely getting together for fun and to raise money for a great organization,” Hilty told InStyle. “In the concert, we’re basically going to do everything that we did in the show.”

And that means the cast will be performing plenty of fan-favorite tunes. “Kat McPhee and I are dividing up the songs,” Hilty revealed. They’ll be singing the biggest anthems that the series spawned, such as “Let Me Be Your Star,” a hit from the show’s first episode. “I think Kat and I are going to open with that, and close with ‘Don’t Forget Me,'” Hilty revealed. But that’s not all. “We’re going to do all of the ballads, too.”

As for which songs Hilty is most looking forward to belting out, “They Just Keep Moving the Line,” is at the top of her list. “I’m not quite sure how they’re going to stage it, but I’ll be dressed up as Marilyn,” she said. And Hilty will also be performing “Let’s Be Bad,” which earned the show’s choreographer Joshua Bergasse an Emmy nomination in 2012. “It’s this really frantic number where I’m wearing a red sparkly dress, and it gets faster and faster and faster, and then I collapse at the end of it,” Hilty said. “It’s crazy.”

While recreating the series’ most iconic numbers tonight, Bergasse is going to keep things fresh. “It’ll be interesting to see how he reimagines the choreography for the concert,” Hilty said. And there will be a few more changes in store for the audience. Although most of the cast and crew will return, one notable star will be missing. “Unfortunately, Bernadette Peters can’t do it,” Hilty revealed. “But Christine Ebersole is going to play my mom, so I’m going to do my duets with her—and she’s fantastic, so that will be really fun.”

