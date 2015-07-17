The Smart, Funny Ladies Who Can't Believe You're Still Talking about their Bodies

This post originally appeared on PureWow. For more stories like this, visit purewow.com.

We’ve come a long way, sure. But if the media’s unending fixation on actresses’ looks is any indication, there’s still a long road ahead...paved with many icky discussions of things like “thigh gaps.”

Here, eight incredibly smart, incredibly funny women who are sick and tired of the conversation--and what they have to say about body shaming and their own self-worth.

RELATED: 5 Female Soccer Players Who Rule

Mindy Kaling (pictured above)

“Do I sometimes look at Gisele Bündchen and wonder how awesome life would be if I never had to wear Spanx? Duh, of course…But on the list of things I want to do in my lifetime, that’s not near the top. I mean, it’s not near the bottom either. I’d say it’s right above ‘Learn to drive a vespa,’ but several notches below ‘film a chase scene for a movie.'” -- In Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me

RELATED: The App That Monitors Your Posture

Amy Schumer

James McCauley/REX Shutterstock

“I want to throw my hands in the air after reading a mean Twitter comment and say, ‘All right! You got it. You figured me out. I’m not pretty. I’m not thin. I do not deserve to use my voice...All my self-worth is based on what you can see.’ But then I think, f–k that.” -- At the Ms. Foundation Gala

RELATED: 7 Surprisingly Healthy Foods

Melissa McCarthy

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

"I’ve been every size in the world. Parts of my 20s, I was in great shape, but I didn’t appreciate it. If I was a 6 or an 8, I thought, Why aren’t I a 2 or a 4? Now I feel like I have two great kids and the dreamiest husband on the planet, and everything else is just a work in progress." -- In More magazine

Tina Fey

Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

“Now every girl is expected to have Caucasian blue eyes, full Spanish lips, a classic button nose, hairless Asian skin with a California tan, a Jamaican dance hall ass, long Swedish legs, small Japanese feet, the abs of a lesbian gym owner, the hips of a nine-year-old boy, the arms of Michelle Obama, and doll tits. The person closest to actually achieving this look is Kim Kardashian, who, as we know, was made by Russian scientists to sabotage our athletes.” -- In Bossypants

READ MORE: 8 Smart, Funny Ladies Who Can't Believe You're Still Talking about their Bodies