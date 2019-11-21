Slick Woods Has Reportedly Been Diagnosed With Stage 3 Skin Cancer 

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

On Nov. 19, model Slick Woods revealed on her Instagram page that she's currently undergoing chemotherapy. At the time, she didn't specify why she was receiving the treatment, but in a recent interview with The Shade Room, the model, who is well-known for walking the 2018 Fenty x Savage runway while in labor, opened up about her health.

The 23 year old has reportedly been diagnosed with stage 3 melanoma cancer, she told the site. And said that she is "currently fighting for her life."

The American Cancer Society defines melanoma as a type of skin cancer that "develops when melanocytes (the cells that give the skin its tan or brown color) start to grow out of control." There are a number of factors that can trigger the disease, like DNA mutations, for example, or sun exposure.

But despite her diagnosis, Woods seems to be in good spirits. She captioned the original photo she used to share the news, "How I feel about chemotherapy, shout out to everyone that gotta go through it #atleastimalreadybald." And also has made it clear that regardless of her current circumstance, neither her, nor her son, are victims.

"Stop treating me like a victim," she penned under a photo of her toddler.

"Modern day Gia without the drugs #justcrazy 'where does everyone go when they have to go' I thought I told y’all I’m not no victim," Woods said under another photo.

A number of celebrities, like Taraji P. Henson, La La Anthony, and rapper Joey Bada$$, have all shared words of encouragement for the model in her Instagram comments. Anthony and Bada$$ both expressed that they love Woods, and Henson wrote, "You are already on the other side of this heathy and strong like it never happened. I adore you."

Woods has yet to provide an update on her health, but we are thinking of her and wish her all the very best throughout this journey.