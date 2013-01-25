Skyfall's Bond Girl Bérénice Marlohe Models for Swarovski

Bérénice Marlohe is moving from Bond Girl to Swarovski Girl as the face of the accessory brand's new Sparkling Moments campaign. “The idea was to show how the sparkle and beauty of the jewelry transcends simple moments of a woman’s daily life,” photographer Signe Vilstrup said of the look. And Marlohe is no stranger to sparkle or beauty! The French stunner starred in Swarovski’s fall 2012 campaign, and she wore a gown decked out in 60,000 Swarovski crystals when she starred in Skyfall.

