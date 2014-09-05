Skyfall Beauty Naomie Harris Turns 38! She Her Most Stylish Moments Yet

Happy 38th Birthday, Naomie Harris! The British Skyfall actress and college-educated beauty known for her wowing role in Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, not to mention a few of the Pirates of the Carribbean flicks, is gearing up for quite a busy year. The actress just wrapped up filming the boxing drama Southpaw across from Jake Gyllenhaal and recently announced she’ll be jumping into the powerhouse cast of The Jungle Book: Origins with the likes of Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett and Benedict Cumberbatch. Harris will also reprise her sultry James Bond role as Eve Moneypenny in Bond 24, set to debut in late 2015.Celebrate the British beauty and take a look at her best style moments yet!