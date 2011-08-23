SJP's Shoes for Charity, A Dancing With the Stars Makeover, and More!

1. Sarah Jessica Parker is auctioning off her own shoes to benefit the Small Steps Project. [StyleWatch]

2. Hollywood Makeover: Dancing With The Stars edition! The set is due for reinvention. [Reality TV]

3. Kate Moss will donate her vintage clothes to a new website, Hardly Ever Worn. [MonstersAndCritics]

4. Mila Kunis is just one celebrity signed on for Oz, The Great and Powerful. [THR]

5. Selma Blair tweets a picture of her baby, Arthur, taking a nap with his Daddy! [MomFinds]

6. Rob Lowe lends a hand to Valspar Hands for Habitat, auctioning off his handprints to benefit Haiti. [Extra]