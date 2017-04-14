This Sixth Grader Broke Her School's Dress Code for a Powerful Reason

When sixth grade student Molly Neuner was told she broke her school’s dress code, she did it again the next day—with about 20 of her classmates. The young girl was singled out in her class for wearing an athletic-style tank top, and made to stand while the teacher measured the length of her straps.

“It was really uncomfortable and weird,” she told the Portland Press Herald. When she was told she was in violation of the school’s dress code, she returned the next day in a tank top with spaghetti straps (seen above), with a message written on her arm: #IAmNotADistraction.

And she wasn’t the only one: On Wednesday, Molly was joined by 20 female classmates in violating the dress code, making a powerful statement to the school’s administration.

While the current dress code will stay in place until the end of the year, at that point the staff will hold a review where students can weigh in and discuss the current policy.

Power to you, Molly.