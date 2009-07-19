Six Months Of Michelle Obama's Style

Jason Reed/Landov;Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty
Joyann King
Jul 19, 2009 @ 6:15 pm

Today marks six months since Michelle Obama entered the White House, and the world's been following her fashion choices ever since! Here's what we've learned from the First Lady of Style thus far:• Wear Bold Colors: From head-to-toe hot pink and lemon yellow, Michelle knows bright colors photograph well and brighten your skin tone.• Belt It: Michelle knows how to dress for her shape and always wears a bold belt to highlight her small waist.• Mix High With Low: Gap with Michael Kors? Absolutely. Michelle knows you don't have to break the bank on a cute cardigan.• Wear Your Favorites Over And Over: Never repeating an outfit is so passé! Michelle wears her wardrobe favorites often.

