Site to Know: Book the Best Beauty Services Near You on Beauteeze.com

Have you ever been faced with the challenge of finding a salon while on vacation, or after moving to a new area? Your search ends here, thanks to Beauteeze, which takes the guesswork out of the ever-pressing salon search. Simply head over to beauteeze.com, enter your zip code and treatment of choice into the search bar, and the website will pull a list of locations near you. Offered treatments range from cuts and blowouts, to facials and massages -- even Holistic services like accupuncture and aromatherapy are among the impressive list. Once you've browsed the lineup and read feedback from other users, select your preferred date and time for your appointment, and you're good to go! Beauteeze is currently available in the New York City area, as well as in Miami, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Austin, TX. Plus, for every appointment that is booked, Beauteeze will donate 50 cents to a breast cancer charity. A service that streamlines salon appointments and gives back? Now that's truly beautiful. Find out more at beauteeze.com.

