Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Cast Reunites in N.Y.C. for the Sweetest Reason

This sisterhood isn't going anywhere.

Almost 12 years after The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants film hit theaters and nearly a decade since the sequel, the movies' co-stars proved that their IRL friendship is still going strong.

Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel, Amber Tamblyn, and America Ferrera played four best friends united by a magical pair of jeans in the films. And while they may have gone their separate ways since the coming-of-age movies, Lively and Bledel stepped out to support their ol' BFF and new mom Tamblyn on Monday night at the N.Y.C. premiere of her directorial debut, Paint It Black, presented by SVEDKA Vodka.

And with Ferrera joining the group at the after-party, hosted at the Fishbowl at Dream Midtown, Tamblyn was definitely feeling the love as her besties posed with her on the red carpet at the event, which was held at the Museum of Modern Art.

"It's so funny because some of us having nothing in common," Tamblyn told People of the group's friendship at the event. "Even just Blake and I: Her understanding of fashion is beyond me and I'm constantly texting her pictures like, 'Should I wear this?'"

Lively actually gave Tamblyn advice on her outfit for the evening via text messages. "This shirt was all wrinkled and I was like, ‘I’m screwed! I don’t know what I’m going to do with this shirt,'" Tamblyn said. "And she was like, 'Put it in the bathroom for 20 minutes and turn the shower on. Are you good with your jewelry? What shoes are you going to wear?'"

However, there is a key to the friend group's closeness: “I think we all give to each other and share with each other,” she shared.

They're setting the standard for #SquadGoals, for sure.