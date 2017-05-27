Pink Got the Craziest Push Present from Her Husband

She gave birth five months ago to son Jameson, but singer Pink has finally recieved her "push present" and it was definitely worth the wait. If you don't know what a push present is, it's a gift given to someone who gave birth for all their hard work "pushing."

The gift is usually something sparkly like jewelry or a coveted fashion piece. In Pink's case, her push present was a handmade motorcycle from husband and professional freestyle motocrosser Carey Hart. The gift was thoughtful and tough — absolutely perfect the "Setting The World on Fire" singer.

Pink proudly posted a photo to Instagram showing off her hand crafted gift from her hubby. In the pic she stands casually beside the cool looking bike in an oversized black and gray checked flannel. "Thanks @hartluck for the push present," She captioned it. "I give you babies and you build me motorcycles. Some girls like diamonds, I like heavy metal and carbon-fiber and chrome "

Although Pink is super happy with her push present, she can't stop gushing over her adorable 5-month-old son Jameson. She recently called him "delicious" on The Ellene DeGeneres show and clued viewers in to how she is keeping her daughter from feeling left out of the excitement.

The singer threw a 'big sister party' for daughter Willlow and makes sure to give her eldest her full attention when she enters a room.