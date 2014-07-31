Simply Stated, We're Loving Michelle Obama's Botanical-Print Shirtdress

Michelle Obama gave a stirring speech to the Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders meeting on Wednesday and for the occasion, she selected a botanical-print shirtdress. The Carolina Herrera frock, from the designer's Archive Print Collection, features a reissued pattern of pink, blue, yellow, white, and red flowers, as well as a bow in front at the waist.

At the event, the First Lady noted the progress of girls' education in parts of Africa but called a reassessment of gender role attitudes for everyone. "No matter where you all work, no matter what issue you focus on—whether it’s health or microfinance, human rights or clean energy—women’s equality must be a central part of your work," she said.

Obama will be delivering another speech at next week's U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit. We'll be keeping our eyes and ears at the ready!

