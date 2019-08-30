Simone Biles Tweeted "Don't Talk to Me" After Her Brother Was Arrested on Triple-Murder Charges

Tevin Biles-Thomas, the brother of Olympic champion Simone Biles, was arrested on Thursday on charges related to a triple homicide in Cleveland. Simone, 22, has not commented directly on the matter, but hours after the arrest made news, she tweeted, “Eating my feelings don’t talk to me."

According to Cleveland.com, Biles-Thomas, 24, was charged with murder, voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault, and perjury, in connection to a New Year’s Eve shooting that left three dead at an Airbnb party. He is currently being held in the Liberty County, Georgia Jail until his Sept. 13 arraignment in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.

Fans on Twitter have rallied around Simone to offer support after the news broke.

In a statement to People, USA Gymnastics said, “In this challenging time for Simone Biles and her family, USA Gymnastics offers our continued support to Simone, her family and her gymnastics family. This is a very personal and private situation for the Biles family and we will respect their privacy and hope others will do the same.”