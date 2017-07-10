Simone Biles Brilliantly Responds to an Instagram User Who Called Her a Bad Role Model

Simone Biles earned a perfect score in schooling haters over the weekend.

Biles, 20, was busy enjoying a vacation in Hawaii with her family when an Instagram user suggested that her post-Rio lifestyle makes her a bad role model. "Seems like u have partied non stop for a year #trash #unfollow #suckya**rolemodel," the user commented on a photo of Biles wearing a white bikini, sunglasses, and holding up a Hawaii-themed cold cup.

resting beach face 🐚 A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on Jul 8, 2017 at 12:57pm PDT

The most decorated female gymnast in history chimed in with the perfect response. "Talk to me when you train for 14 years and earn 5 Olympic medals," she wrote. "I think kids would say otherwise. My year off is well deserved! Take a couple seats."

Incredible! And for her final move, Biles shared screenshots of the exchange on Twitter. "Comments like this have me shook," she tweeted. "I really wanted to blur her name out so she doesn't get attention. but it is what it is... #BLOCK"

Comments like this have me shook. I really wanted to blur her name out so she doesn't get attention. but it is what it is... ✌🏾 #BLOCK pic.twitter.com/T4UA2DuLg2 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 9, 2017

And that, ladies and gentlemen, is how you stick a landing.