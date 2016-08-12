Simone Biles Happily Accepts an Invitation to the Pretty Little Liars Set

We aren’t the only ones with a major girl crush on Simone Biles: The cast and crew of Pretty Little Liars are “huge fans” of the gold medal-winning gymnast, and soon the stars will be united: Showrunner Marlene King took to Twitter Thursday night to invite Biles and the Final Five to the set.

“Hey, Simone! I heard you’re a big PLL fan. Well, we are huge fans of yours and of everybody there. We’re so proud of what you’re doing in Rio. The Final Five, we love it. Come see us as soon as you get home and bring your friends,” King says in a video.

“Hey @Simone_Biles! @imarleneking wants you & the #FinalFive to come to PLL set when you get back—are you in?” the tweet read.

Hey @Simone_Biles! @imarleneking wants you & the #FinalFive to come to PLL set when you get back - are you in? pic.twitter.com/zzMvR8mCkV — Pretty Little Liars (@PLLTVSeries) August 12, 2016

It only took the Olympian five minutes to respond. “YES X27238833,” she excitedly replied.

“So proud of you and the #FinalFive. See you in Rosewood @Simone_Biles,” King wrote back.

The producer isn’t the only member of the PLL family who reached out to Biles: Shay Mitchell, who plays Emily Fields on the hit show, recorded a sweet video of support.

“Hi, Simone! Shay here, aka Emily. I’m on set of PLL right now and I heard that’s one of your favorite shows. So I just wanted to say, thank you so much for all your support. And, by the way, we are so proud of you because you are rocking it over there with all your gold medals and congrats on the Final Five. Go Team U.S.A.!” Mitchell says in the clip.

We cannot wait to see what happens when all of this girl power unites in one frame.