Simon Doonan Decorates White House

Who better to ready the White House ready for the holidays than the fun-loving, eccentric Creative Director of Barneys New York, Simon Doonan? The New York Times reports that Doonan has been tapped as the official decorator for the season. Past Barneys' window themes have included hippies and Warhol and this year Doonan paid homage to Saturday Night Live, so no doubt Doonan will put his irreverent twist on holiday decor in DC. While the theme has not yet been revealed, rumor has it a selection of children's artwork will be featured. We can't wait!

— Joyann King