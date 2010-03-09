Simon Cowell Engaged, JPG For Target is Selling Fast, and More!

Image zoom Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Michael Caulfield/WireImage; Courtesy of Target; Courtesy of Mynine; Giulio Marcocchi/Sipa

1. According to Google, Zoe Saldana's Givenchy gown was the most-searched Oscar look. [WWD.com]

2. Love the sleek Orgreen glasses Sam Worthington wore to the Oscars? Buy them now! [ContactsandSpecs.com]

3. Hurry! Jean Paul Gaultier's Target collection is already selling out online. [Huffington Post.com]

4. Katie Holmes takes daughter Suri to ballet class—adorable! [People.com]

5. New site MyNines.com organizes all of your favorite sample sales in one place—so you don't have to! [MyNines.com]

6. Simon Cowell confirmed he's getting hitched. [InStyle.co.uk]