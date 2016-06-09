Simon Cowell Thinks This 12-Year-Old America's Got Talent Contestant Is the Next Taylor Swift 

We're not crying, you're crying. On this week's episode of America's Got Talent, 12-year-old Grace VanderWaal auditioned with an original song, and she blew everyone away with her incredible, heartfelt performance—including the tough to impress Simon Cowell.

With her ukulele in hand, the darling contestant took the stage wearing bright yellow skinny jeans and a sweet Peter Pan-collar blouse under a sweater. But before she belted out her folksy tune "I Don't Know My Name," wowing all four of the judges, Cowell asked her some tough questions, including whether or not she thinks she could win. "I mean miracles can happen, so possibly," she replied.

We're not sure she'll need a miracle. After her performance (watch it above), Howie Mandel hit the golden buzzer, which automatically puts her through to the live rounds, and called her "a living, beautiful, walking miracle."

And Cowell definitely agrees: "Grace, you know what I predict for you? I think you are the next Taylor Swift." Wow, now that's some high praise.

See her crush her audition above and tune into America's Got Talent every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET to see how she does in the competition.