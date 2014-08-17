Silvered! Harrods Kicks Off Shoe Heaven With This Limited Edition Collection

We've died and gone to Shoe Heaven! Ok, so we're really talking about the shoe section of London landmark Harrods department store, but with a whopping new 42,000-square-foot space (the size of three Olympic swimming pools), it surely lives up to its name.

With all that sparkling real estate, Harrods Shoe Heaven features more than 50 designers and brands, some with in-store boutiques larger than their actual flagship stores, totaling up to 100,000 pairs of shoes. (Sure makes a good fit for the store's motto: “All Things for All People, Everywhere.")

As part of the launch, the store commissioned a special limited collection called Silver Linings, where designers—including Manolo Blahnik, Roger Vivier, Christian Louboutin, Charlotte Olympia, Gucci, Sophia Webster, and Burberry—reworked 37 iconic styles by adding a silver finish or a new silver embellishment.

Courtesy

Standouts include silver Alaia booties (at top), Giuseppe Zanotti sneakers (above, left), Prada Art Deco wedges (above, right), Dior platforms (below, left), and metallic silver Valentino Rockstud slingbacks (below, right). The shoes are available in-store, and prices start around $400 and go up to four figures. With all the enticing offerings, no doubt many credit card statements will soon have Silver Linings.

Courtesy

