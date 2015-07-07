Signs You're a Truly Fashionable Person

How do you get dressed in the morning? Do you just toss on whatever's at the front of the rack before racing out of the house? Probably not. To you, putting together an ensemble is an art form—it's not just random separates that make an outfit, but rather how they're styled. That's why you're classified as a "fashion person."

Below, we're highlighting seven of our favorite high-concept styling moments only you, dear fashion people, understand. Some you may already incorporate into your daily ensembles, while others may spark new inspiration. Whatever the case, if you adhere to the tips below, you'll always veer to the front of the pack.

1. You're not afraid to pair flats with a fancy dress. (pictured above)

2. You've perfectly mastered the half-tuck.

Courtesy of Style du Monde

3. You think of new ways to style your belt.

Courtesy of Style du Monde

