Sienna Miller's New Twenty8Twelve Lookbook

Courtesy of Nylon
Charlotte Steinway
Mar 03, 2011 @ 11:04 am

Sienna Miller just released her spring 2011 lookbook for Tweny8Twelve, the collection she co-designs with her sister Savannah Miller. The lookbook, first released on Nylon, includes skirts, dresses, tanks, and shorts that mix Navajo and vintage inspirations, all of which exude Sienna Miller's bohemian chic style. The entire Twenty8Twelve collection will be available for purchase in stores and online this month. See Sienna Miller model her new spring collectionand see how the lookbook stacks up against the fashion showin the gallery.

