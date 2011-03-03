Sienna Miller's New Twenty8Twelve Lookbook

Sienna Miller just released her spring 2011 lookbook for Tweny8Twelve, the collection she co-designs with her sister Savannah Miller. The lookbook, first released on Nylon, includes skirts, dresses, tanks, and shorts that mix Navajo and vintage inspirations, all of which exude Sienna Miller's bohemian chic style. The entire Twenty8Twelve collection will be available for purchase in stores and online this month. See Sienna Miller model her new spring collection—and see how the lookbook stacks up against the fashion show—in the gallery.