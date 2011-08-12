Sienna Miller's New Hairstyle: Pink Highlights!

Splash News; Getty Images
Caitlin Petreycik
Aug 12, 2011 @ 7:12 pm

Sienna Miller is trying something new with her hair—pink highlights! The actress was spotted at the airport en route to Ibiza working a rose gold shade. Miller is the latest celeb to go pink, following Dianna Agron and Katy Perry. What do you think of the actress' subtle take on the pink hair trend? Tell us in the comments!

See who else dyed their hair in the gallery.MORE:Trend to Try: Pastel HighlightsOur Favorite Summer HaircutsTry on Your Favorite Celebrity Cuts!

