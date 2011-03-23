Sienna Miller's Couture Dreams, Jennifer Aniston's Must-Have Makeup and More!

1. Sienna Miller and sister Savannah have dreams to create a couture line in the future. [Just Jared]

2. What's inside Jennifer Aniston's makeup bag? Cheek tint by Bobbi Brown and more! [Grazia]

3. Giorgio Armani will create the costumes for Ricky Martin's upcoming world tour. Loca! [People]

4. Nike and Liberty of London have teamed up again to create spring's hottest kicks. [Refinery 29]

5. Kat Graham shows off her shoe collection in this super-creative video. Check it out! [Racked]

6. Who's the latest celebrity to join Twitter? Christina Aguilera! Follow her @TheRealXtina. [Twitter]