Sienna Miller's Couture Dreams, Jennifer Aniston's Must-Have Makeup and More!

Retna; Getty (3); Courtesy Photo (2)
InStyle Staff
Mar 23, 2011 @ 2:30 pm

1. Sienna Miller and sister Savannah have dreams to create a couture line in the future. [Just Jared]

2. What's inside Jennifer Aniston's makeup bag? Cheek tint by Bobbi Brown and more! [Grazia]

3. Giorgio Armani will create the costumes for Ricky Martin's upcoming world tour. Loca! [People]

4. Nike and Liberty of London have teamed up again to create spring's hottest kicks. [Refinery 29]

5. Kat Graham shows off her shoe collection in this super-creative video. Check it out! [Racked]

6. Who's the latest celebrity to join Twitter? Christina Aguilera! Follow her @TheRealXtina. [Twitter]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!