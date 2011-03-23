Sienna Miller's Couture Dreams, Jennifer Aniston's Must-Have Makeup and More!

Retna; Getty (3); Courtesy Photo (2)
1. Sienna Miller and sister Savannah have dreams to create a couture line in the future. [Just Jared]
2. What's inside Jennifer Aniston's makeup bag? Cheek tint by Bobbi Brown and more! [Grazia]
3. Giorgio Armani will create the costumes for Ricky Martin's upcoming world tour. Loca! [People]
4. Nike and Liberty of London have teamed up again to create spring's hottest kicks. [Refinery 29]
5. Kat Graham shows off her shoe collection in this super-creative video. Check it out! [Racked]
6. Who's the latest celebrity to join Twitter? Christina Aguilera! Follow her @TheRealXtina. [Twitter]