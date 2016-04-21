Sienna Miller Steps Out in the Perfect Spring Ensemble in N.Y.C.

Raymond Hall/GC Images
Jennifer Davis
Apr 21, 2016 @ 4:45 pm

When it comes to picking stylish ensembles, Sienna Miller rarely disappoints. The actress not only blows us away with her impeccable red carpet looks, but her street style is also always on point. Case in point: when she was spotted running errands in New York City earlier today.

For the outing, Miller expertly dressed for spring's temperamental weather by pairing a lightweight heather gray long-sleeve tee with loose-fitting navy blue trousers, which featured an interesting tie-waist detail. The High-Rise actress finished off the look with a matching blue bag, black cat-eye sunglasses, and light blue suede mule slides. As the weather is particularly warm, she decided to shed her multi-colored leather jacket and keep it in her hand instead.

Miller is currently in N.Y.C. to promote her upcoming film, High-Rise, which also stars Tom Hiddleston, Elisabeth Moss, and Luke Evans.

