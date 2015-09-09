Sienna Miller Is Now a Redhead!

Sienna Miller is known as one of Hollywood's fiercest blondes who effortlessly owns her golden locks. Who doesn't envy her beachy waves and sleek updos? The actress, however, is a blonde no more! Miller recently sported a gorgeous new ‘do for fall—a stunning red hue and lob that has taken her strands to a whole new level (may we add that the red is a perfect complement to her ocean-blue eyes?). Her new look is as flawless as ever and we’re excited to see how the newest redhead will style it in the near future.

