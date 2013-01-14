Sienna Miller at the Golden Globes: "Erdem Is The Hottest Young English Designer"

British actress Sienna Miller made a youthful choice with her red carpet style at tonight's Golden Globes: a pastel Erdem two-piece set covered in tiny floral embellishments. "He’s really the hottest young designer coming out of England, so I went to him and was like can you make me a dress for the Globes?,” Miller told red carpet host Ryan Seacrest of her custom-made dress by Erdem Moralioğlu. Do you like her choice?

Plus, see more stars who love Erdem!

MORE: • Inside the 2013 Golden Globes Gift Bag• Golden Globes Nominees 2013• Tina Fey and Amy Poehler on Hosting