Sienna Miller Does Evening In Pants

Junko Kimura/Getty;Courtesy of Chickdowntown.com
Joyann King
Jul 28, 2009 @ 11:45 am

While promoting her new film, Sienna Miller has been forgoing the usual red carpet uniform of fussy gowns in favor of dressy pant ensembles. The G.I. Joe star looked undeniably fierce at the movie's Japanese premiere last night in a shimmery, skintight Gucci pantsuit. The next time your invite calls for cocktail attire, take a page from Sienna's style book: give your LBD a rest and pair dressy pants with a silk blouse and bold earrings.

Pants, Siwy, $228; visit chickdowntown.com.

