Sienna Miller Showcases Her Toned Summer Bod in a Python Bikini

When in Ibiza, wear a snakeskin bikini. That seems to be the motto, at least according to Sienna Miller. The actress was recently in the Spanish city on vacation with her longtime boyfriend Tom Sturridge, where she donned an itsy-bitsy python print two-piece. And—no surprise here—she looked beyond gorgeous.

The mother to almost 3-year-old Marlowe paired her eye-catching bikini with simple sunglasses for her day at the beach. She and Sturridge were seen soaking up some rays and splashing in the water—talk about a relaxing way to spend the weekend. But this isn’t the first time Miller has showed off her enviable physique in a swimsuit. During the Cannes Film Festival, the actress donned a Solid & Striped bikini while catching some rays at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc.

PHOTOS: The Best Celebrity Bikinis