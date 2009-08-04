Sienna Miller: 1 Day, 6 Outfits!

The British trendsetter may have had a busy day in N.Y.C. yesterday, but Miller made time for sixcount 'em, six!outfit changes. She donned two dresses in the A.M.a confetti-print Diane von Furstenberg (look #2) on The Early Show and red ruffles (look #6) on the Today showwhile promoting her first Hollywood blockbuster, G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra. She also stepped out in a minidress, a black DVF jumpsuit, a silver top and draped skirt by Derek Lam and distressed jeans, setting the bar high for all of you fashionistas out there. Try keeping up with that!

Check out Miller and her all-leather wardrobe when G.I. Joe opens in theaters this Friday, August 7.

Amy Barton

Add to Facebook Add to Twitter