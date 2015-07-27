Sia Purchases L.A. Home Filled With, Yes, Chandeliers

Singer Sia just snagged a beautiful mansion in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles for $4.7 million, reports real estate site Zillow, and we've got a glimpse inside her new digs.

Courtesy

RELATED: Taraji P. Henson Rents Out San Fernando Apartment for $3,400 a Month

True to her quirky nature, the singer-songwriter’s new 5,161-square-foot home was purchased in the name of “Whatever Dude LLC.”

Courtesy

The fairytale Mediterranean Revival from the 1920s has five bedrooms, five baths, stained glass murals, and elaborate wood carvings. It also boasts a sunken sun room and scenic views of Los Angeles from the master suite.

Courtesy

RELATED: Katie Holmes Leases NYC Penthouse for $25K a Month

And, it just so happens that the mansion is covered in chandeliers—you can spot them in the sun room, foyer, kitchen, top of the stairs, and entry to the master bedroom.

Courtesy

The Aussie singer could be celebrating in her new home soon, as she is nominated for best female video for her hit, “Elastic Heart,” at this year's MTV Video Music Awards in—where else?—Los Angeles.

For more photos of the singer's new digs, visit Zillow.com now.

Courtesy

RELATED: Hilary Swank Seeks Renter for Her Manhattan Apartment: See Inside