Sia Drops New Track "The Greatest"—and Maddie Ziegler's Back for the Music Video

Sia and Kendrick Lamar have teamed up to create the type of song we all might need right now as summer fades into fall. "I'm free to be the greatest," Sia belts out on her new uplifting track titled "The Greatest," which features a rap verse from Lamar.

Although he's cut out from the music video, Sia's favorite young dancer Maddie Ziegler expertly stars in it with yet another electrifying performance. Ziegler appears in her signature plain leotard and chopped wig, as she leads a group of dancing kids through what looks like a run down asylum or hotel. The video features a selection of the same funky dance moves used in Sia's other, just-as-catchy music videos like "Cheap Thrills, "Chandelier," and "Big Girls Cry."

Sia released her latest album This is Acting back in January 2016 and announced her 22-city North America tour in May. The Nostalgic for the Present Tour will mark the singer's first time back on the road in five years, and we cannot wait.

The only real question here is, will Ziegler, Kendrick, or even Sean Paul—who is featured in the elusive singer's summer hit "Cheap Thrills"—make an appearance in a few of the tour stops? Only time will tell!

Listen to the track with Lamar's verse via Spotify above and watch Ziegler's new performance by clicking on the video at top.