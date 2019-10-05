Sia Reveals She's Suffering From Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome

Singer and songwriter Sia is shining a light on a personal struggle. On Twitter, the enigmatic performer explained that she's suffering from Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, which is commonly known as EDS. According to the Ehlers-Danlos Society website, EDS is part of a larger group of genetic disorders that are "generally characterized by joint hypermobility (joints that stretch further than normal), skin hyperextensibility (skin that can be stretched further than normal), and tissue fragility."

“Hey, I’m suffering with chronic pain, a neurological disease, ehlers danlos and I just wanted to say to those of you suffering from pain, whether physical or emotional, I love you, keep going,” Sia tweeted. “Life is fucking hard. Pain is demoralizing, and you’re not alone.”

Because it affects the body's levels of collagen, EDS has a broad range of symptoms. The Mighty reports that there are 13 subgroups of the syndrome and that additional symptoms can include eye trouble, digestive health issues, and bone growth differences.

People notes that Sia has opened up about her health struggles before. In 2013, she told Billboard that she was undergoing treatment for hyperthyroid disease. Before that, she had just gotten sober. She told the magazine that she "got seriously addicted to Vicodin and Oxycodone, and I was always a drinker but I didn’t know I was an alcoholic. I was really unhappy being an artist and I was getting sicker and sicker."

In 2018, she posted a celebratory tweet letting her fans know that she was eight years sober.