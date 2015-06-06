This Shrimp, Fennel, and Celery Salad with Green Goddess Dressing Recipe is the Perfect Summer Dish 

Momofuku is getting into the food delivery game. Taking a cue from apps like GrubHub and Seamless, David Chang, founder and head chef of the popular Asian fusion eatery, is breaking the mold by launching an online service of his own. Maple, a new delivery app that serves up seasonal, local dishes akin to high-end, farm-to-table fare, delivers healthy meals for $12 at lunch and $15 at dinner (with tax, tip, and delivery included) in just a few swipes.

Courtesy

Though the service is currently limited to downtown Manhattan, both Chang and head chef Soa Davies, a six-year vet of Michelin-starred French restaurant Le Bernardin, have high hopes that it will expand soon. In the meantime, to satisfy your cravings, we consulted Davies for one of her favorite recipes that can be easily whipped up at home: a shrimp and fennel salad. "It's a perfect example of combining fresh organic produce with wild Gulf shrimp to create a delicious meal," she tells InStyle.

Read on for the recipe.

PHOTOS: Sublime Summer Salads

Shrimp, Fennel, and Celery Salad with Green Goddess Dressing

Serves: 4

Shrimp Ingredients

1 lb. shrimp, peeled and de-veined

1/2 tsp paprika

1 tbsp minced garlic

4 tbsps olive oil

1/2 tsp salt

Black pepper to taste

Salad Ingredients

1 lb. baby salad greens

1/2 fennel, shaved thin and soaked in ice water to crisp

2 stalks celery, shaved thin or sliced and soaked in ice water to crisp

1/2 cucumber, thinly sliced

Salt and pepper to taste

Green Goddess Dressing Ingredients

4 tbsps buttermilk

4 tbsps mayonnaise

2 tbsps cider vinegar

2 tbsps lemon juice

2 tbsps each chopped parsley, tarragon, and chives

1 anchovy fillet

1 tsp minced garlic

A pinch of sugar

A pinch of salt and pepper

RELATED: 3 Healthy Recipes Straight From Rebecca Taylor's Table

Directions

1. Place all of the salad dressing ingredients in a blender or a deep container and process until green and smooth. Keep refrigerated until ready to use.

2. Marinate the shrimp with the paprika, garlic, olive oil, salt and pepper for at least 1 hour.

3. Pre-heat oven to 300˚F.

4. Lay the shrimp in a single layer on a baking tray and bake for 8 to 12 minutes (depending on the size of the shrimp) until they turn opaque.

5. Remove the tray from the oven and cool.

6. Mix together the greens, fennel, celery, and cucumber. Season to taste with salt and pepper and divide into four plates.

7. Top with the cooked shrimp and dress with the Green Goddess Dressing.

RELATED: Try This Easy Side for Father's Day: Lime Cilantro Slaw