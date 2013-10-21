Show Us Your Halloween-Inspired Manicure to Win a Disney Villains Nail Art Kit!

Image zoom Courtesy Photo (6)

Even if you're not donning a costume this Halloween, there's no reason your manicure can't get in on the festive spirit. To ring in All Hallow's Eve on a stylish note, we painted up a trio of spooky nail art ideas, and if you show us your best Halloween-inspired manicure, you can win a Disney Villains Nail Art Kit by KISS Nails! First, follow @InStyleMagazine on Instagram, then use the hashtag #InStyleSpookyNails to show off your handiwork. And get creative -- anything from the user-friendly designs showcased here to mile-long talons with 3D elements will be considered. Four lucky winners will receive a nail art kit inspired by one of Disney's most-glamorous villainesses, all of which are perfect for channeling your inner bad girl on Halloween. You must be following @InStyleMagazine on Instagram to enter. Click through our gallery to see some of our favorite designs so far, and see the official rules below. The contest ends at 4 PM on November 1, so start painting now!

Must be an @InStyleMagazine follower on Instagram to enter, provided that entrant is a legal U.S. resident age 18 or older at the time of entry. Limited to one entry per Instagram account. The top four entries to tag @InStyleMagazine and the hashtag #InStyleSpookyNails will win one KISS Nails Disney Villains Nail Art Kit which each has an approximate retail value (ARV) of $10 per kit. Sponsors not responsible for any damage to computer equipment related to participating in this promotion. Items being distributed are not transferable or redeemable for cash. Consumers who obtain items are responsible for any and all taxes. Promotion begins at 4:00 p.m. EST on Monday, October 21 and ends at 4:00 P.M. EST on Friday, October 1. SPONSOR will contact the winners by a Twitter direct message on or before Tuesday, November 5. Employees of InStyle/InStyle.com, Time Inc., or any related companies are not eligible to enter or win. The winner(s) may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility and waiver of liability before prize(s) can be awarded. Sponsor reserves right to disqualify any entries for any reason, including suspicion of fraud. Void where prohibited by law.