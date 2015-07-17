Should You Go Bronde? How to Tell if It’s Right For You

Here's an instance in which being indecisive totally pays off: Bronde, the hair color trend of the summer, "is a happy medium of both blond and brown," says Nikki Lee, who works with stars like Sarah Hyland and Emma Roberts at her West Hollywood salon Nine Zero One. "It’s a universal shade that looks great on everyone."

If you're considering the switch, create a Pinterest board of examples you love and share it with your colorist during a consultation. “Everyone sees color differently, so it's always best to show your pro, as opposed to describing the shade you're after," says Lee. If you move forward, the process will likely be two-fold: The best way to achieve the effect is by "lifting your natural base color about two to three shades," says Lee. "That way, when your colorist adds highlights throughout they wont end up looking stripe-y." If you have naturally lighter strands, adding in a few subtle caramel pieces around your head will give you that dimension you're craving.

Have you decided to embrace the bronde? Then you'll be thrilled at how low-maintenance the look actually is. The golden-brown tones "allow you to take longer time in between visits, as they grow out really nicely," says pro Johnny Ramirez, colorist at the Ramirez Tran Salon. Post-salon, preserve your color with a gentle, sulfate-free shampoo (we like L’Oreal Professionnel Vitamino Color AOX Sulfate-Free Soft Cleanser, $26; lpsalons.com).