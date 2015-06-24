Should You Binge-Watch Orange Is the New Black? 4 Cast Members Sound Off

Now that two weekends have come and gone since season 3 of Orange Is the New Black dropped, we're assuming that most die-hards have already binge-watched all 13 episodes with reckless abandon—and most of its cast members fully support that decision. But for viewers who are postponing their rapid Netflix consumption until the impending holiday weekend, know that there are some slow-but-steady inmates who back that approach as well. Below, four of Litchfield's finest answer the age-old streaming question: To binge-watch, or not to binge-watch?

RELATED: Meet Ruby Rose, Orange Is the New Black's New Girl on the Cell Block

Vicky Jeudy (aka Janae Watson)

"I feel like at the end of the day, Netflix gives the audience the power to control how you want to watch TV, so whether you want to binge or take your time, it’s up to you. Personally, I love to binge."

Lorraine Toussaint (aka Yvonne "Vee" Parker)

"I say binge. I don’t think people have a choice at this point. As with anything I’m addicted to, once it shows up, it’s on. That’s the amazing thing about this show—you can’t help yourself."

Taylor Schilling (aka Piper Chapman)

"I concur with my fellow Netflix friend Kevin Spacey. I don't really ever feel like there's an appropriate time to start to talk about things, because I so respect the experience that people have with these shows. It's very intimate and personal. I love the idea that people are just starting to get to know the world that we've created."

Samira Wiley (aka Poussey Washington)

"My recommendation is be true to yourself, and if you want to watch one tonight, watch one, and if you want to watch 13, do it!"

RELATED: Dascha Polanco on Her Toughest Scene from Orange Is the New Black, and What to Expect This Season