Should Pippa Middleton Get a New Haircut?

Jul 25, 2011

While Pippa Middleton's brunet tresses are enviable, we couldn't help wonder... what would the stunning socialite look with a new crop? So, we loaded Pippa's picture into our InStyle Hair Try-On iPad app to test out some new styles. After the app determined she had a square-shaped face, it automatically recommended several cuts in every length and color, including Heidi Klum's graphic bob. Click "See the Photos" to browse the other looks that might work for Pippa! Then, tell us  in the comments below: Which hairstyle do you think she should try next?

