This Is the Shortcut to Achieving Flawless Maternity Style Like Blake Lively

Jay Rodriguez/dbdpix.com; Rex; Courtesy
Rita Kokshanian
Dec 16, 2014 @ 3:28 pm

There's no denying it—Blake Lively is one stylish mom-t0-be. The statuesque actress has stepped up her sartorial game since announcing that she and Ryan Reynolds are expecting their first child, donning one unexpected maternity outfit after another and leaving us all wondering how we can dress like Blake.

RELATED: Blake Lively on Her New Lifestyle Website Preserve: "I'm Hungry... and Not Just for Enchiladas"

Luckily, many of the pieces Lively dons are available, and all in one place. The actress's lifestyle website, Preserve, sells many of the artisan, made-in-America pieces that she wears from day to night. And now, they've even created a shortcut. Preserve has placed all the items that Lively so elegantly wears in one spot, conveniently titled Blake's Closet. Here, you can find all the newsboy caps, fur-trimmed capes, and vibrant cloaks that you desire, bringing you one step closer to being as stylish as the actress herself.

PHOTOS: All of Blake Lively's Best Maternity Looks

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!