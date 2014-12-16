This Is the Shortcut to Achieving Flawless Maternity Style Like Blake Lively

There's no denying it—Blake Lively is one stylish mom-t0-be. The statuesque actress has stepped up her sartorial game since announcing that she and Ryan Reynolds are expecting their first child, donning one unexpected maternity outfit after another and leaving us all wondering how we can dress like Blake.

Luckily, many of the pieces Lively dons are available, and all in one place. The actress's lifestyle website, Preserve, sells many of the artisan, made-in-America pieces that she wears from day to night. And now, they've even created a shortcut. Preserve has placed all the items that Lively so elegantly wears in one spot, conveniently titled Blake's Closet. Here, you can find all the newsboy caps, fur-trimmed capes, and vibrant cloaks that you desire, bringing you one step closer to being as stylish as the actress herself.

