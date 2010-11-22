Short & Sparkly Vs. Long & Sheer at the American Music Awards

Mark Ralston/Getty; Jason Merritt/Getty
Kendall Herbst
Nov 22, 2010 @ 11:14 am

Last night's American Music Awards celebrated the best and brightest in music, and today we applaud the hottest in fashion. Celebrities took two very different paths towards equally sexy ends: some went for sparkly minis like Fergie in a little blue number by Falguni and Shane Peacock and Taylor Swift in Collette Dinnigan. Others, however, chose alluringly sheer, floor-sweeping gowns. Heidi Klum wore a flowy, vintage dress and Rihanna chose Elie Saab Haute Couture. Which do you think is sexiest: short and sparkly or long and sheer? Tell us in the comments below! Plus, see all the amazing looks from the big event.

