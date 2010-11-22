Short & Sparkly Vs. Long & Sheer at the American Music Awards

Mark Ralston/Getty; Jason Merritt/Getty
Last night's American Music Awards celebrated the best and brightest in music, and today we applaud the hottest in fashion. Celebrities took two very different paths towards equally sexy ends: some went for sparkly minis like Fergie in a little blue number by Falguni and Shane Peacock and Taylor Swift in Collette Dinnigan. Others, however, chose alluringly sheer, floor-sweeping gowns. Heidi Klum wore a flowy, vintage dress and Rihanna chose Elie Saab Haute Couture. Which do you think is sexiest: short and sparkly or long and sheer? Tell us in the comments below! Plus, see all the amazing looks from the big event.