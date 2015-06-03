So Long, Stilettos! Pair These Flats with Your Mini Skirt

Some combos just look so right together, and mini skirts with flats is one of them. With heels, a short hemline can sometimes run the risk of looking too elevated, too contrived. But flats have the ability to ground them—while adding a dash of wearable charm and offbeat effortlessness. From brogues to pointy loafers, we paired off seven unbeatable mini-and-flat combos to help you achieve the look.

Brocade Skirt + Metallic Skimmers

Shop the pieces: Zara skirt, $60; zara.com. Steve Madden flats, $60; stevemadden.com.

Flippy Skirt + Brogues

Shop the pieces: Front Row Shop skirt, $49; frontrowshop.com. Asos brogues, $63; asos.com.

Floral Skirt + T-Strap Flats

Shop the pieces: J. Crew skirt, $128; jcrew.com. Zara flats, $60; zara.com.

Striped Skirt + Lace-Ups

Shop the pieces: MSGM skirt, $279; farfetch.com. Aldo shoes, $100; aldoshoes.com.

Graphic Mini + Ankle-Strap Flats

Shop the pieces: Joe Fresh skirt, $59; joefresh.com. Gianvito Rossi flats, $720; net-a-porter.com.

Fit-and-Flare Skirt + Pointy Loafers

Shop the pieces: H&M knit skirt, $30; hm.com. Nicholas Kirkwood flats, $655; matchesfashion.com.

Asymmetric Mini + D'Orsay Flats

Shop the pieces: Mason by Michelle Mason skirt, $315; intermixonline.com. Banana Republic flats, $118; bananarepublic.com.

