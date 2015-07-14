10 Excellent Excuses to Wear Orange This Summer

After spotting orange on the likes of Kylie Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Olivia Palermo, we began to give the citrus hue some serious thought. Is orange really the new black? Drawing inspiration from the hit Netflix show Orange is the New Black and that fact that our favorite celebrities are rocking the shade, we knew we had to incorporate it into our wardrobes right away. Below, we’ve rounded up the best orange pieces that will rival your everyday staples.

Shop Orange Accessories:

Courtesy (5)

1. Ancient Greek Sandals, $185; matchesfashion.com. 2. Topshop purse, $15; topshop.com. 3. Alexander Wang bag, $398; alexanderwang.com. 4. Forever 21 case, $8; forever21.com. 5. Marciano heels, $114; marciano.com.

Shop Orange Clothing:

Courtesy (5)

1. H&M dress, $50; hm.com. 2. J. Crew one-piece, $88; jcrew.com. 3. Zara pants, $30; zara.com. 4. Coach blazer, $348; coach.com. 5. Oscar de la Renta skirt, $267; matchesfashion.com.

