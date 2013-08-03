Shopping on Pinterest Gets More Budget-Friendly With New Price Drop Notifications

Wishful pinners rejoice -- Pinterest never fails to inspire when it comes to the realms of home decor, weddings, fashion and beauty and now you'll be able to shop your favorite products at a bargain with the platform's new Price Drop Notifications. If an item you pinned goes on sale, you'll get a notification of the new sticker price through the site. And you don't even have to be logged in to find out: In addition to the notification on the website, an email alerting you of the new amount will also be sent out. Head over to the Pinterest Blog to get more info.

