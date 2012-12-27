Shoppers Set Boxing Day Records! Did You Go Shopping Yesterday?

Getty; Peter Foley/Bloomberg via Getty
Sharon Clott Kanter
Dec 27, 2012 @ 10:45 am

The holiday shopping season isn't over! It's like Black Friday all over again with day-after-Christmas sales (or Boxing Day sales) and shoppers all over the globe are keeping their wallets at the ready to score great deals. The Independent reports Brits spent 14 million hours shopping online, making it the biggest online shopping day ever for the country. And that doesn't even count the in-store rush! So, that makes us wonder: Did you do some retail therapy yesterday? Let us know! 

