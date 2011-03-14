Shopbop Carries Wedding Dress Styles Now

Shopbop.com is more than just an online store, now it's a bridal boutique! The online retailer launched its first bridal section today, a hub within its site that stocks 20 wedding gown styles and 24 bridesmaids dress options. The gowns range from $195 to $5,000, and come in styles short, long, alternative, and traditional. And they didn't stop there, adding sections for honeymoon wear, lingerie, accessories, shoes, bags, and gifts for your big day. "Shopping online is a very non-intrusive way to find your bridal gown," Shopbop's Fashion Director Kate Ciepluch told InStyle. "You can order several styles, have them shipped to your home, have your family and friends over and try them on in your own personal dressing room!" Click through the gallery to see some of the wedding dresses now available at Shopbop.