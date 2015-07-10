The Five Yellow Dresses That Would Make the Minions Proud

After the release of Despicable Me, Gru's little helpers charmed an entire nation (including us) with their comical, yet incredibly endearing, demeanor, their love for bananas, and their adorable gibberish minion-speak. And when they continued to steal every scene with the second installment, it was really only a matter of time before a movie was dedicated to the little yellow guys in its entirety.

Well, that moment has arrived. The prequel film Minions has already raked in $6.2 million at the box office on opening night, and we don't foresee the obsession dying down anytime soon. Inspired by Sandra Bullock's own sartorial take on the Minions with her custom Rupert Sanderson pumps, we rounded up five dresses that serve as tribute to the bright minion-yellow shade. From structured sheaths to slinky slip dresses, shop our sunny picks that can be worn all summer long.

Courtesy

Shop the dresses: 1. Zara, $20; zara.com for a similar style. 2. H&M, $60; hm.com. 3. Topshop, $52; topshop.com. 4. Karen Millen, $299; karenmillen.com. 5. Mango, $40; mango.com.

