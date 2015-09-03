Shop a Store: The Best Finds from White House Black Market for $250, Total 

Asymmetrical green pencil skirt ($78; whitehouseblackmarket.com): Green can be used as a neutral, as seen all over the fall runways. Style this polished skirt with a suit jacket to add color to your work wardrobe.

Sleeveless trench ($160; whitehouseblackmarket.com): This is perfect for these in-between weather months. Throw it over any work look and knot, or shrug it on with a casual weekend outfit with the belt tied in the back.

Combined total cost: $238

Check back next week for Ali's latest affordable fashion finds.

