Shop a Store: The Best Finds from White House Black Market for $250, Total 

In this feature, InStyle Senior Style Editor Ali Pew combs through our favorite fashion sites and picks out key pieces that will elevate your wardrobe. The best part? Everything clocks in at $250 or less—total! Read on to shop Pew's finds from White House Black Market. Warning: You'll be clicking "add to cart" in no time.

ALI PEW
Sep 02, 2015 @ 8:30 pm

Asymmetrical green pencil skirt ($78; whitehouseblackmarket.com): Green can be used as a neutral, as seen all over the fall runways. Style this polished skirt with a suit jacket to add color to your work wardrobe.

Sleeveless trench ($160; whitehouseblackmarket.com): This is perfect for these in-between weather months. Throw it over any work look and knot, or shrug it on with a casual weekend outfit with the belt tied in the back.

Combined total cost: $238

