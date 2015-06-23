This Is Why a Vest Should Be Your Next Summer Staple

Vests are one of the most underrated pieces around, but we think they carry their weight in practicality, especially on summery days with a chilly breeze. They serve as the perfect layering piece without the commitment of sleeves. And we're not talking about puffers, either. These days, vests, or waistcoats, are cut from dressier materials, with sleek, structured silhouettes that make for the perfect addition to summertime workwear. From classic pieces (for the office) to utilitarian ones (for the weekend), shop our seven vests that are worth the investment.

Courtesy

Make a statement with this double-breasted mustard vest. Dress up this pop of color by wearing it over a slip dress with classic pumps or go casual with ripped jeans, a knit tank, and slides.

Topshop, $130; topshop.com

Courtesy

Who needs a trench when you can have this long vest? The front lapels, large pockets and belt have all the offerings of a classic trench without the sleeves.

Zara, $80; zara.com

Courtesy

A white linen vest is practically tailormade for the summer. Style it with wide-leg trousers and sandals to take minimalism to the next level.

Helmut Lang, $415; net-a-porter.com

Courtesy

Wear this short blazer-inspired vest layered over a light knit with a midi skirt for the 9-to-5 life. Or, work it as a top paired with a cropped pant for date night.

Theory, $375; theory.com

Courtesy

Rock the utilitarian trend with this military-inspired piece, with its numerous pockets and waist-cinching detail.

J Brand, $249; neimanmarcus.com

Courtesy

Channel your inner cool girl with this open-style vest that hits at the perfect length. Work this timeless piece with a pair of black tapered trousers to create a modern version of the suit.

Thisisnon, $431; runway2street.com

Courtesy

We threw one puffer into the mix—this ultra-light quilted vest works best with denim cut-offs and a crew-neck knit for your next camping trip.

Uniqlo, $40; uniqlo.com

