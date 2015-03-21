Shop the Trend: Graphic Black and White

What's black, white and all over the spring runways? Yep, this timeless color combination was seen at countless shows, from minimalist Jil Sander to maximalist Alexander Wang. Consider the graphic pairing your shortcut to looking bold, clean, and sharp—sometimes all with just one piece. Shop our favorite picks below.

Minimal design that makes a big statement.

Cos necklace, $45; cos.com

This is just the thing when it's still chilly outside but you're craving something new.

Joe Fresh sweater, $49; joefresh.com

Mix in just a bit of color to add a little dimension to the look.

Topshop dress, $80; topshop.com

Pair with high-waisted pants for a slightly retro look that still feels fresh.

Theory top, $215; theory.com

This signature print can make even jeans and a button-down look pulled-together.

Pierre Hardy clutch, $395; thecorner.com

Try it with sleek black slides for a neo-boho look.

Zara dress, $50; zara.com

These are just the right height to still be comfortable, plus the ankle strap keeps you steady.

J.Crew heel, $258; jcrew.com

Ditch the bright colors—this is a cooler way to do the beach.

Lisa Marie Fernandez swimsuit, $385; modaoperandi.com

Throw on a turtleneck and tights for spring's chillier days and wear it with a black V-neck tee and slides as temperatures creep up.

Jil Sander skirt, $840; net-a-porter.com

The graphic print makes for a nice break from your usual pencil skirt.

River Island pencil skirt, $70; riverisland.com

